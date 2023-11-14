Top track

Flyte - I've Got A Girl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Flyte

South Pasadena Masonic Lodge
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$31.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Flyte - I've Got A Girl
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Flyte

with Anna Mieke

11/14/2023 at South Pasadena Masonic Lodge

Flyte is the project of English songwriters Will Taylor and Nick Hill. The pair met at secondary school, eventually settling in Hackney, London. Taylor’s parents were Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Flyte, Anna Mieke

Venue

South Pasadena Masonic Lodge

1126 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.