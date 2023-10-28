DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Monumental Club: Especial Halloween

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona
Sat, 28 Oct, 3:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Estrenamos temporada en Monumental Club con un especial de lo más espeluznante: “HALLOWEEN”. Para esta edición tenemos un lineup que te pondrá los pelos de punta:

- Tito Ramirez: artista nacional cuya música tiene influencias influencias de la psicodélia...

Presentado por Monumental Club

Lineup

2
Barrio Adentro , Nixer, Tito Ramirez and 2 more

Venue

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 749, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open3:00 pm

