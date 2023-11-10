Top track

Eli Brown & Fatima Hajji

Club Space Miami
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $20.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Factory 93 and Link Miami Rebels bring super hot DJs Eli Brown and Fatima Hajji to the Terrace, Friday night into Saturday morning.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Please check your DICE confirmation email for further details.

Presented by Factory 93 & Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Eli Brown, Fatima Hajji, Natalia Roth and 1 more

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

