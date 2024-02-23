DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Southall

Bush Hall
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.48
About

A very isolating 2020 needed shifts in musical direction to get to a place where new music, let alone the Read Southall Band’s crowning achievement could even exist. Their third studio album, For the Birds, is ambitious and captures vigorous, rock ‘n’ roll...

This is a 16+ event (U18s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Live Nation.

You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Southall, Wight Lighters

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

