DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Party starters Tekno Disco return to 1001 for a good party up in the loft, and we can’t wait. They put on what can only be described as the best parties, hosted up and down the country, and for this occasion their residents will be spinning a mix of house,
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.