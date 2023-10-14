Top track

The Kubricks x Longy & The Gospel Trash

Hot Box
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£15.50

About

A regular fixture in the CHELMSFORD music scene for the last decade, Hot Box are delighted to welcome back THE KUBRICKS for their third show at the venue. This is the first show back since launching their album . After surfacing in 2013 with their debut EP Read more

Presented by HotBox Live.
Lineup

The Kubricks, Longy & The Gospel Trash

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

