Skarra Mucci & Dub Akom

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Having become a staple Jamaican figure in international reggae and dancehall scenes, endowed with inexhaustible flow and unbeatable crossovers, Skarra Mucci transcends riddims and eras!

A real hit maker, his vocal versatility will also lead him to collabo

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Skarra Mucci, Dub Akom, Open The Gate Sound

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

