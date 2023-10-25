Top track

|||||||||||||||||||| - Outlook Remains Untouched

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Miks with IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII

IKLECTIK
Wed, 25 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

|||||||||||||||||||| - Outlook Remains Untouched
Got a code?

About

IKLECTIK presents,

Miks with IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII

Wednesday 25 October 2023 | Doors 8:00pm - Start: 8:30pm
Our Kiosk opens 1 hour before doors.

Tickets: £10 adv / £12 otd

Miks is thrilled to invite the enigmatic artist IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII (aka Barco Read more

Presented by IKLECTIK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII, Aleksandir

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.