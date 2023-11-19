DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lakes

Rough Trade Bristol
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Blowout Presents

- Lakes -Formed in 2018, ‘glock-rock’ stalwarts Lakes have turned plenty of heads since emerging from Watford’s DIY scene. Lakes quickly gained traction in 2021 with the release of their glittering second album ‘Start Again’. Lauded by L Read more

Presented by Blowout Nights.

Lineup

Lakes

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.