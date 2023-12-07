Top track

Fixin' It Up

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kelsey Waldon

The Blue Room
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$19.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fixin' It Up
Got a code?

About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

On her new album No Regular Dog, singer/songwriter/guitarist Kelsey Waldon shares a gritty and glorious portrait of living in devotion to your deepest dreams: the brutal self-doubt and unending sacrific...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Kelsey Waldon

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.