DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Deb Googe + Too Many Things

The Lexington
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DEB GOOGE - bass player with My Bloody Valentine, Thurston Moore Group and Brix Smith, will be touring solo presenting her first solo recordings (release date early November). Taking a bass IV, a looper and a pile of FX pedals, Deb Googe blends traditional...

Presented by Upset The Rhythm.

Lineup

Debbie Googe

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.