Luz

Omeara
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

.

This is an 16+ event

Presented by Communion & Live Nation

Lineup

Luz

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
