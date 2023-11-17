Top track

Where You Find Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Verb T

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Where You Find Me
Got a code?

About

A pioneer of the grittier sounds of UK hip hop, High Focus Records legend, Verb T is gearing up for an epic tour around the UK.

As one of the most respected lyricists from these shores, expect a heady mix of classic material aligned with his newer music, Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Verb T

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.