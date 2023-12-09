DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
For 21-year-old emerging artist-songwriter Alana Springsteen, it’s always been about storytelling. Deemed “a name you'll want to know in country music” by PEOPLE, Rolling Stone further hails, “She writes with beyond-her-years poise.” With EP HISTORY OF BRE...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.