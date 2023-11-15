Top track

Hide It All - Bailo & Bite Me Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

Got a code?

Warrior Soul

Boston Music Room
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Warrior Soul is a Hard Rock Band originally from New York City, with Band members from Scotland, UK and Scandinavia. The band is lead by Singer Songwriter and Producer from Detroit and New York Kory Clarke.

14+ / U18s accompanied by an adult

Presented by BMR.

Lineup

Bite Me, The Fiascos, Warrior Soul

Venue

Boston Music Room

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

