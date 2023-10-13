Top track

TAUK Dopapod to Me: An Unofficial Post-Phish Party

Chop Shop
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:30 pm
GigsChicago
$37.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Announcing the Unofficial Phish Afterparty: TAUKapod Super Jam! Join us for an electrifying night as two bands collide in a genre-bending, improvisational late-night rager. Experience the fusion of TAUK and Dopapod's unique styles. Witness surprise collabo Read more

Presented by Chop Shop.

Lineup

TAUK, Dopapod

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open10:30 pm

