THE 900

The Underworld
Fri, 15 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The UK's first and only Tony Hawk's Pro Skater cover band.

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Be Sharp Promotions & New Cross Live

Lineup

The 900

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

