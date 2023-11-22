Top track

Funke and the Two Tone Baby at Paper Dress Vintage

Paper Dress Vintage
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Funke combines electronic elements of live manipulated drum machines, synths and DJ effect triggers and meshes them seamlessly together with the more organic sounds of acoustic guitar, blues harmonica and powerful vocal dexterity, with sharp, poetic, socia...

Presented by This Is Now Agency.

Lineup

Funke and the Two Tone Baby

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

