Blanco White: Live @ The Fleece

The Fleece
Tue, 3 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From £16.50

About

Rough Trade is very excited to present an intimate out-store performance with Blanco White at The Fleece, celebrating the release of his new album 'Tarifa', which will be released on September 29th

All Ages (Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult).

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Blanco White

Venue

The Fleece

12 St Thomas St, Bristol BS1 6JJ
Doors open7:00 pm
450 capacity

