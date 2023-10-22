Top track

Semana Cero : bosco herrero + Casero

Electropura
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsValencia
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

bosco herrero + Casero pa' un final de emociones

todas las edades

organizado por @cero.en.conducta con la colaboración de Vibra Mahou

Lineup

Bosco Herrero, Casero

Venue

Electropura

Carrer del Pintor Salvador Abril, 20, 46005 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

