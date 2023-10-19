DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lightstruck: Lawrence Jordan, The Dream Merchant

2220 Arts + Archives
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$15
Lightstruck presents Lawrence Jordan, The Dream Merchant – Jordan in 16mm, programmed by Zena Grey.

~

For nearly eight decades, maverick image-maker Lawrence Jordan has been an unstoppable force of creative spirit. Combining a passion for avant-garde art

Presented by Lightstruck
2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

