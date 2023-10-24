Top track

WEAKENED FRIENDS w/ Chaz Monroe and Batty

Metro Baltimore
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Portland, Maine indie rock trio Weakened Friends dive into the honest truth of being a working musician on their new LP, Quitter, reflecting on lost friendships and self-worth swallowed up by burnout. Songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist Sonia Sturino is su Read more

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

Chaz Monroe, Weakened Friends

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

