DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La Conxita i el Fermí són Tronco. Aquests germans esquiven les seves petites bregues fraternals cantant cançons (encara que també saben cantar enfadats). Tan sols amb una guitarra i dues veus -que sonen molt bé juntes- travessen el país a bord de la Tronco
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.