Tucson Jazz Fest All Star Jazz Jam

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 12:00 pm
GigsTucson
$40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

($40-$45 tickets) What do you get when you combine seasoned jazz professionals from all over the country and put them together in different combos?
You get great, spontaneous, jazz music played at the highest level with amazing energy. This setting speak...

Presented by Tucson Jazz Festival

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open12:00 pm

