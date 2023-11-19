DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PORFI BALOA Y SUS ADOLESCENTES

Independance Club
Sun, 19 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €44
About

Porfi Baloa ha llevado por 27 años la dirección, producción, composición y arreglos de lo que hoy conocemos como el sonido Adolescentes, convirtiendo muchas de sus composiciones en clásicos de la música latina.

Organizado por Independance Club.

Lineup

Porfi Baloa

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

