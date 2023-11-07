Top track

In the Light, Pt. 4

Andy Boay, Jerkcurb, Far

Windmill Brixton
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sádi Co presents:

[ANDY BOAY](https://www.instagram.com/andyboay/) (Florida/NYC) - Guitarist of [Tonstartssbandht](https://www.instagram.com/tonstartssbandht/) and provider of a prolific solo discography makes his long awaited return to the capital.

[JERKCURB ](https://www.instagram.com/jerkcurb/) - South London stalwart, demented lounge singer and timeless cowboy croone Read more

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Jerkcurb, Andy Boay

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

