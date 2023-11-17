DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The joyful collective play sun-drenched music for the soul, and they'll chase the Autumn blues away with an energetic live set.
Doors open at 7:30pm
This is an 18+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.