Top track

All That Is You

Me and My Friends + Liz Ikamba

The Brunswick
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The joyful collective play sun-drenched music for the soul, and they'll chase the Autumn blues away with an energetic live set.

Doors open at 7:30pm

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Woodburner.

Lineup

Liz Ikamba, Me And My Friends

Venue

The Brunswick

The Brunswick, 17 Holland Rd, Hove BN3 1JF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

