Ophira Eisenberg: An Evening of Comedy

Arden Gild Hall
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
ComedyWilmington
$33.99

About

Members please write us for a discount link

Ophira Eisenberg is a Canadian-born standup comedian, writer, and host. She hosted NPR’s comedy trivia show Ask Me Another for 9-years, where she interviewed and played silly games with hundreds of celebrities. Read more

Presented by Arden Club Inc..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ophira Eisenberg

Venue

Arden Gild Hall

2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

