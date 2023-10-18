Top track

Maria Uzor - Carousel

Maria Uzor - debut album release

Windmill Brixton
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MARIA UZOR

Formally one half of BBC 6 Music and KEXP-championed electronic post-punk duo Sink Ya Teeth, Maria Uzor releases her debut solo album ’Soft Cuts’ on 13th October on Castles In Space.

The mutant electronic artist has recently collaborated with

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Hang Linton, Maria Uzor

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

