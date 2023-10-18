DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MARIA UZOR
Formally one half of BBC 6 Music and KEXP-championed electronic post-punk duo Sink Ya Teeth, Maria Uzor releases her debut solo album ’Soft Cuts’ on 13th October on Castles In Space.
The mutant electronic artist has recently collaborated with
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.