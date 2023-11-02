Top track

Loraine James + Guest

Petit Bain
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Représentante surdouée d’une génération qui a ramené les revendications et l’intimité dans la musique électronique, la productrice et musicienne britannique s’est faite remarquer logiquement par le prescripteur label Hyperdub (Kode9, Burial). Son dernier a Read more

Présenté par Petit Bain.

Lineup

Loraine James

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

