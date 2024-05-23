DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jenny Colquitt

229
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Named as one of RnR Magazines 'Ones to watch for 2022', emerging artist Jenny Colquitt encompasses a unique combination of Americana, indie and folk rock and pop. Winner of the 2021/2022 FATEA 'Female artist of the Year' award and the 2020/2021 GSMC Award...

This is a 14+ event. U16's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Talentbanq.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 (entrance through canopy entrance on Great Portland Street)

