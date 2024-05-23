DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Named as one of RnR Magazines 'Ones to watch for 2022', emerging artist Jenny Colquitt encompasses a unique combination of Americana, indie and folk rock and pop. Winner of the 2021/2022 FATEA 'Female artist of the Year' award and the 2020/2021 GSMC Award...
Venue 2 (entrance through canopy entrance on Great Portland Street)
