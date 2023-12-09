Top track

Infest - Of Everlasting Hate

Side By Side, Infest, SHIT, Firewalker, Dead Last

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 9 Dec, 6:00 pm
New York
$43.78

Infest - Of Everlasting Hate
About

A Dan O Exclusive:

Saturday, December 9th, 2023

Side By Side

Infest

S.H.I.T.

Firewalker

Dead Last

@ Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow Street, Brooklyn NY

16+

6 PM

$35

This is a 16+ event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

