La Nuit Des Sorcières 2

Le Ferrailleur
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:30 pm
€17.45

La 2e Nuit Des Sorcières | Pagan & Viking Night

Nantes - Vendredi 17 Novembre 2023

► Eihwar - Viking War Trance

​​► Wegferend - Folk Onirique

► Solventis - Solar folk

► Saturne & Valfeu - Performance acoustique avec tirage des tarots

Présenté par Black Speech Production
Lineup

Saturne & Valfeu, Solventis, Wegferend

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
