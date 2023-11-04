Top track

Chase Petra - Contractual

Chase Petra & Carpool Tunnel w/ Lavalove, Blaize Jenkins

Soda Bar
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$22.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Chase Petra – is a band that exists out of necessity. In other words, within this project, making music is not so much a choice as it is an inherent and inextricable feature of life.   Their debut a Read more

Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

Chase Petra, Carpool Tunnel, Lavalove

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

