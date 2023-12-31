DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mucca Pazza + ÉSSO + Lawrence Tome

Chop Shop
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$37.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

“One of the city's most unique musical experiences.” - Time Out Chicago

Come celebrate with Mucca Pazza at Chop Shop on NYE! Mucca Pazza kicks off its 20th Anniversary in style as Chop Shop celebrates the end of its 10 year anniversary, you won't want to...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Chop Shop.

Lineup

Mucca Pazza

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

