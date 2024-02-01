DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jazz Night feat Marvin Dolly

Cafe Erzulie
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
Free
Pull up for a night of good vibes and even better music featuring live performances from Marvin Dolly & friends.

PLEASE NOTE

  • Tables are given to dining guests on a first-come-first-serve basis.
  • Early arrival is strongly recommended.
  • A $10 per perso Read more
Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

