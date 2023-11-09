DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$15 ticket + taxes & fees
Club Comic takes comedy to the club with a mixture of banging electro tracks, standup, and vids from good gay guy gone bad Sam Taggart.
Sam is the co-host of StraightioLab, which was named Vulture's #1 comedy podcast of 2022. He
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.