Sam Taggart: Club Comic

Color Club Ballroom
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
ComedyChicago
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
$15 ticket + taxes & fees

Club Comic takes comedy to the club with a mixture of banging electro tracks, standup, and vids from good gay guy gone bad Sam Taggart.

Sam is the co-host of StraightioLab, which was named Vulture's #1 comedy podcast of 2022. He Read more

Presented by Local Universe.

Venue

Color Club Ballroom

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

