King Salami and The Cumberland Three + Nosebleed

New Cross Inn
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

A ROCK 'N ROLL MATINEE TO CELEBRATE KING SALAMI BASSMAN U.T.'s BIRTHDAY!

King Salami and the Cumberland 3 

This is London’s greatest and most sensational Rhythm’n’Blues-Punk band. And this is a band that truly represents London, being a mongrel mix of Ca Read more

Presented by Safe As Milk Promotions.
Nosebleed, King Salami and The Cumberland Three

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

