Friday Night Frenzy

The Jacaranda
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLiverpool
£8.50
About

Sky Valley Mistress raise hell at The Jacaranda with special guests including Dirty Blonde, Aracadians & more! £25 bar tab for the best fancy dress

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Jacaranda Records.

Lineup

Arcadians, Dirty Blonde, Sky Valley Mistress

Venue

The Jacaranda

21-23 Slater St, Liverpool L1 4BW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

