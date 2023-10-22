DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Drag Show : Viewing Party Drag Race Italia

La Felicità
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
Free
About

Pour commencer, une viewing party du dernier épisode de Drag Race Italia Saison 3. La viewing sera suivie d’un drag show assuré par Coco Ricard, Meduza et La Vaness’ et d’un dj set pop by Cœur Noir

  18h : Ouverture des portes

 19h : Lancement du dernier Read more

Présenté par La Cour des Miracles - Collectif

Lineup

Coco Ricard

Venue

La Felicità

5 Parv. Alan Turing, 75013 Paris
Doors open6:00 pm

