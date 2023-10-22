DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pour commencer, une viewing party du dernier épisode de Drag Race Italia Saison 3. La viewing sera suivie d’un drag show assuré par Coco Ricard, Meduza et La Vaness’ et d’un dj set pop by Cœur Noir
18h : Ouverture des portes
19h : Lancement du dernier
