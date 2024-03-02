Top track

Yīn Yīn - 2024 Tour

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsRoma
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

YĪN YĪN - 2024 TOUR

Tutte le età

Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Yin Yin

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

