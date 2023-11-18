Top track

Scared To Dance: Guest DJ Celya AB

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Scared To Dance is back at The Shacklewell Arms!

Our guest DJ is the comedian Celya AB joining resident Paul Richards. Expect to hear the likes of David Bowie, Talking Heads, Blondie, The Cure, Wet Leg, Joy Division, The Clash, Alvvays, The Smiths, Cate L Read more

Presented by Scared To Dance.

Lineup

Paul Richards, Celya AB

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

