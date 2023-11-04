Top track

93 'Til Infinity

Souls of Mischief & Jeru The Damaja

Sala Insomnio
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€27.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

1993, Costa Oeste... Dr Dre contra Eazy-E, Snoop Doggy Dog en alza con su álbum debut, Tupac con el lanzamiento en verano de "I Get Around", G-funk en la conversación nacional, en este contexto Souls Of Mischief aparecieron en escena con sus atuendos funky Read more

Organizado por Insomnio Club.

Lineup

Souls Of Mischief, Jeru The Damaja

Venue

Sala Insomnio

C. de Cea Bermúdez, 21, 28003 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

