Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard + The Joy Hotel + Splint

Omeara
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Please note: Free ticket does not guarantee entry. Please arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Welcome to Autumn Frequencies!

A monthly FREE ENTRY series from the teams at Beavertown Brewery and Omeara, showcasing an absolutely first rate, finger-on-the Read more

Presented by Beavertown Brewery & Omeara.

Lineup

Splint, The Joy Hotel, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

