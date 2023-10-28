DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

OH141

La Flèche d'Or
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJParis
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FR |

OH141 revient à notre deuxième maison, La Flèche d'or, à Paris, le samedi 28 octobre 🎃

Avec la présence de certains des DJs/artistes les plus excitants et avant-gardistes de l'UE et du Royaume-Uni, avec un focus sur les sons expérimentaux de la dia Read more

Présenté par La Flèche d'Or.

Lineup

De Grandi, Nazar

Venue

La Flèche d'Or

102b Rue De Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open9:00 pm

