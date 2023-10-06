DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Burnaboy #IToldThem: Listening Party

Tropicana Newcastle
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Burnaboy's Official DJ .. Spaceship Billy tour UK and Europe to present to you a DJ Music experience of the #ITOLDTHEM Album! It is a whole new vibe!!!

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by High Society.

Lineup

Spaceship Billy

Venue

Tropicana Newcastle

7-9 Groat Market, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 1UQ, United Kingdom
Doors open10:30 pm

