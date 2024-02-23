DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ericdoa - Dead On Arrival Tour

El Club Detroit
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ericdoa (born Eric Lopez, now dee-oh-ay) is a singer/rapper/songwriter/producer and alternative music pioneer based in Los Angeles, California. As soon as Eric landed in the music scene, his energetic and varied music catapulted him to the forefront of the Read more

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Bixby, ericdoa

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.