PULSE 002

Village Underground
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The 2nd iteration of No Signal’s party focused on electronic dance music. This time we’re exploring deep, funky, soulful and tech house with sets from: DJ DNA, Nicky Summers, Tabs and more.

By claiming a ticket, it allows you free entry til 12:30am, after

Presented by RECESS.

Lineup

DJ DNA, Nicky Summers, Tabs

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

