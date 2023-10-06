DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The 2nd iteration of No Signal’s party focused on electronic dance music. This time we’re exploring deep, funky, soulful and tech house with sets from: DJ DNA, Nicky Summers, Tabs and more.
By claiming a ticket, it allows you free entry til 12:30am, after
