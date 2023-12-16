Top track

Chiddy Bang - Opposite of Adults

Chiddy Bang

Hot Box
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Chidera Anamege, now known by his stage name Chiddy Bang, is an American rapper from Philadelphia, PA.  Chiddy Bang’s original member makeup disbanded in 2012, when he and his partner released their first studio album, Breakfast.  Since splitting from his Read more

Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.

Lineup

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

