Kid Congo Powers: 'Some New Kind of Kick' Signing

Rough Trade Nottingham
Thu, 26 Oct, 1:00 pm
Artist signingNottingham
£22.50
About

Rough Trade Nottingham is excited to present a signing from Kid Congo Powers. This unique event celebrates the release of their book 'Some New Kind of Kick: A Memoir', released via Omnibus.

An intimate, coming-of-age memoir by legendary guitarist Kid Congo Powers.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open1:00 pm
150 capacity

